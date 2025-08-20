Winning $75M Lotto Max ticket sold in Kingston, Ont.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says if you bought a Lotto Max ticket in Kingston for the Aug. 19 draw, give it a look today, because one worth $75 million was sold in the Limestone City.

This is the fifth jackpot won in Ontario this year, OLG says. Other winning tickets were sold in Etobicoke and Willowdale in January, Oshawa in February and Newmarket in March.

In addition to the jackpot ticket sold in Kingston, OLG says one Maxmillions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Chatham-Kent, a $153,055.30 Lotto Max second-prize ticket was sold in Toronto, and there were two $100,000 winning Encore tickets in the Tuesday draw, including one in Mississauga and one sold on OLG.ca.