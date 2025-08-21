Anand set to have meeting with Rubio in Washington amid bilateral tensions

Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand speaks to reporters in The Hague, Netherlands on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

WASHINGTON — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is set to have her first official meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington today amid ongoing tensions in the bilateral relationship.

Anand and Rubio have previously spoken by phone, including in June ahead of the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Kananaskis.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc cycled through Washington in July looking for a tariff offramp but instead U.S. President Donald Trump boosted duties on Canada to 35 per cent.

Those tariffs do not apply to goods compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Canada is also being hammered by tariffs on steel, aluminum, copper and automobiles.

Anand’s meeting with her American counterpart also comes a day after the State Department slapped sanctions on a Canadian judge on the International Criminal Court.

