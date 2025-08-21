Back-to-school spending causing financial strain for many parents: poll

A school bag and a lunch bag are seen in the school yard as students go back to school in Montreal, on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

TORONTO — Back-to-school season is straining most families’ budgets this year, according to a new poll, with 60 per cent of parents saying the cost of supplies has increased since last year.

The online poll conducted by Leger this month found 63 per cent of parents say the return to school is having a significant impact on their finances, including nearly one-fifth who say the effect is “very significant.”

Compared to last year, 21 per cent of parents say the cost of supplies is “much higher” and only a third report the cost being about the same.

It’s also a demanding time of year for many caregivers, with 58 per cent saying back-to-school prep is causing them stress. Eighteen per cent say it’s very stressful.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

According to Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index, the cost of living is up 1.7 per cent over last July, but grocery prices are rising at a higher rate — up 3.4 per cent over last year.

Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index shows the cost of stationery across Canada has risen three per cent since last year, while children’s clothing has gone up by an average of 1.2 per cent across the country, with major variation between regions.

It’s dropped in some provinces and territories, but has risen significantly elsewhere — as much as 11.2 per cent in Saskatchewan.

Cost is the most common factor influencing which supplies parents by for their kids, according to the Leger poll.

Seventy-five per cent of parents say the price tag was one of their top three priorities when choosing which supplies to buy, while quality was a priority for 54 per cent and the ability to get all of their items in one place came in third, with 28 per cent listing it as an influence.

While the “Buy Canadian” movement gripped the country earlier this year, it doesn’t seem to have translated to school shopping: only six per cent of parents listed the items’ country of origin as a factor influencing their decision.

Parents were most likely to buy the supplies from a big-box retailer such as Walmart or Canadian Tire, with 61 per cent saying that’s where they go. Another 38 per cent said they bought from dollar stores.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2025.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press