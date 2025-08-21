Thoma Bravo signs deal to buy Dayforce in deal valued at US$12.3 billion

TORONTO — TORONTO — Private equity firm Thoma Bravo has signed a deal to acquire Dayforce Inc. in a deal valued at US$12.3 billion.

Under the agreement, Dayforce shareholders will receive US$70 per share in cash.

Dayforce, which will become a private company, provides human resources software used by companies to help mange their employees.

The company is expected to continue to operate under the Dayforce name and brand.

Dayforce chair and CEO David Ossip says the company is partnering with Thoma Bravo to help accelerate its growth.

The deal, which has been approved by the Dayforce board of directors, must also be approved by Dayforce shareholders and is expected to close in early 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2025.

