Statistics Canada reports retail sales up 1.5 per cent in June at $70.2 billion

Customers shop for produce at T&T Supermarket's location in Toronto's Fairview Mall. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 1.5 per cent to $70.2 billion in June, helped by increased spending at food and beverage retailers.

However, the agency says its preliminary estimate for July pointed to a 0.8 per cent drop in retail sales for that month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

Retail sales in June were up in all nine subsectors tracked by Statistics Canada with sales at food and beverage retailers up 2.3 per cent.

Sales at clothing, clothing accessories, shoes, jewelry, luggage and leather goods retailers gained 5.1 per cent in June, while general merchandise retailers rose 1.6 per cent.

Core retail sales, which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers, gained 1.9 per cent in June.

In volume terms, retail sales rose 1.5 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2025.