Asked about Chinese ferry deal, Gregor Robertson says ‘buy Canada’ policy needs work

COQUITLAM — Gregor Robertson, the minister responsible for the federal agency that helped fund a BC Ferries contract to buy ships from China, says Canada needs to “catch up” with the United States when it comes to protecting domestic jobs and the economy.

Robertson says Ottawa is looking at a “buy Canada” policy, a strategy he says historically hasn’t been as strong as the “buy American” approach across the border.

The minister is responsible for the Canada Infrastructure Bank, which is helping finance the purchase of four new electric-diesel ships from China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyards with a $1 billion loan to BC Ferries.

But Robertson told media in response to a question about the decision to buy ships from the Chinese-state-owned firm that it’s “not directly related to the federal government” and the decision was made by BC Ferries.

He says implementing a “buy Canada” approach was taking place across government.

Robertson was speaking in Coquitlam, B.C., where he announced that another federal economic development agency is providing almost $7 million to a pair of businesses developing technologies to reduce waste.

The funding by Pacific Economic Development Canada includes $4.9 million for Moment Energy, which produces energy storage systems made from repurposed electric vehicle batteries.

The agency known as PacifiCan says in a statement that Moment is the first North American firm certified to repurpose EV batteries, giving them an extra 10 to 15 years of life.

Moment CEO Edward Chiang told the press conference at the company’s Coquitlam plant on Monday that the firm helps keep EV batteries out of landfills, and the funding would allow them to expand manufacturing and help power communities across North America.

Another $1.8 million will go to Novo Textile Company to support its plan to combine recycled textile fibres with wood pulp to produce new textiles, which the statement says could divert about 7,000 tonnes of waste clothing from landfills each year.

