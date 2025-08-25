Desjardins Group announces changes to executive ranks

Desjardins bank signage is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

LÉVIS — Desjardins Group says it is shuffling and adding to its executive ranks starting Sept. 2.

The co-operative financial group says Denis Dubois will take on the role of president and CEO, moving up from his current positions of executive vice-president of wealth management and life and health insurance, as well as chief operating officer of Desjardins Financial Security.

Three new members will also be joining the organization’s management committee.

Desjardins says Chantal Gagné, who has been with the company for 18 years, will become the new executive vice-president of life and health insurance.

Daniel Grossi will be moving up to the role of executive vice-president for information technology from his current title of chief technology, operations and enterprise architecture officer. Meanwhile, Sébastien Vallée will take on the role of executive vice-president of wealth management.

Desjardins says two of its executive members, senior executive vice-president and chief operating officer Réal Bellemare, and executive vice-president of marketing and communications, Isabelle Garon, are also departing the committee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.