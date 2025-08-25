S&P/TSX composite finishes more than 160 points lower

Kris Backus, TMX broadcast manager, works in the broadcast centre at the TMX Group Ltd. in Toronto, Ont.'s financial district on Friday, May 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell more than 160 points to finish trading on Monday, weighed down by losses in the industrial and financial sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 163.19 points at 28,169.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 349.27 points at 45,282.47. The S&P 500 index was down 27.59 points at 6,439.32, while the Nasdaq composite was down 47.24 points at 21,449.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.28 cents US compared with 72.18 cents US on Friday.

The October crude oil contract was up US$1.14 at US$64.80 per barrel.

The December gold contract was down US$1.00 at US$3,417.50 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2025.