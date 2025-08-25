Stocks open lower on Wall Street after last week’s rally

Options trader Tommy Nguyen works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street after a big jump last week on hopes for more interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2 per cent in the first few minutes of trading Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72 points, or 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.3 per cent.

Keurig Dr Pepper sank 7.7 per cent after saying it will buy Peet’s Coffee owner JDE Peet’s in a deal worth about US$18 billion.

Treasury yields rose in the bond market. European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed lower overnight.

By Elaine Kurtenbach