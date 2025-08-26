Bessent says U.S. tariff revenue could be well over US$500 billion a year

From left, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, U.S. President Donald Trump, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Vice President JD Vance, pose for a photo after President Trump made an announcement. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that customs duty revenues from U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs may top US$500 billion a year, with a substantial jump from July to August and likely a bigger jump in September.

Bessent told a White House Cabinet meeting that his prior estimate of a $300 billion annual tariff collection rate was too low.

“We had a substantial jump from July to August, and I think we’re going to see a bigger jump from August to September,” Bessent said. “So I think we could be on our way well over half a trillion, maybe towards a trillion-dollar number. This administration, your administration, has made a meaningful dent in the budget deficit.”

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Mark Porter)