BMO reports $2.33-billion Q3 profit, up from $1.87 billion year ago

By The Canadian Press

People make their way past the Bank of Montreal (BMO) building in the Financial District of Toronto, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

TORONTO — BMO Financial Group reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its provision for credit losses fell.

The bank says it earned a net income of $2.33 billion or $3.14 per diluted share for the quarter which ended July 31. The result for the quarter compared with a profit of $1.87 billion or $2.48 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $8.99 billion in the quarter, up from $8.19 billion a year earlier.

BMO’s provision for credit losses amounted to $797 million for the quarter, compared with $906 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, BMO says it earned $3.23 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.64 a year earlier.

The average analyst estimate had been for earnings of $2.95 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

“BMO delivered another quarter of strong earnings growth, with solid revenue performance and good expense management,” BMO chief executive Darryl White said in a statement.

“We continue to invest to drive sustainable growth across our businesses, including our recently announced acquisition of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd., adding talent and advancing digital and AI capabilities to deliver a differentiated client experience.”

The bank said its Canadian personal and commercial banking business earned $867 million in its latest quarter, down from $914 million a year ago, as higher revenue was more than offset by higher expenses and a higher provision for credit losses for the quarter.

In the U.S., BMO said its personal and commercial banking business earned $709 million, up from $470 million in the same quarter last year.

The bank said its wealth management business earned $436 million, up from $362 million a year ago, while BMO’s capital markets business earned $438 million, up from $389 million in the same quarter last year.

BMO’s corporate services group reported a net loss of $120 million, compared with reported net loss of $270 million a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2025.