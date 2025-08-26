Hudson’s Bay wants to sell leases to billionaire to appease lender, landlords say

A person checks out the store closing advertising at the Hudson's Bay in Toronto, on Friday, May 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay landlords say a lender’s desire to recoup cash is the only reason the shuttered department store is pursuing a plan to sell its leases to a B.C. billionaire.

The Bay’s landlords say in new court documents that the retailer is keen to make a sale of 25 leases to Ruby Liu happen because of Pathlight Capital LP.

The group of landlords including Cadillac Fairview to Oxford Properties point out that Pathlight is the only creditor in favour of the sale and posits that its support stems from the lender wanting its share of Liu’s $69.1 million offer.

Landlords are opposed to Liu to taking over their leases to open a new department store named after herself because they say her plans to open entertainment and dining spaces in the properties are not allowed under the leases.

Despite owning three B.C. malls and a golf course, the landlords also say she doesn’t have enough expertise to launch a new department store and charge that the project’s budget and timelines are unrealistic.

The Bay and Liu have argued she has what it takes and say landlords are only opposing the deal because they’d much rather have the freedom to choose who moves into their properties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2025.