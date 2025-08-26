Scotiabank reports $2.53B third-quarter net income, up from $1.91B a year ago

A Scotiabank sign is shown on a shopping mall in Ottawa on Thursday, June 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

TORONTO — The Bank of Nova Scotia reported a third-quarter profit of $2.53 billion, up from $1.91 billion a year ago.

The bank says the profit amounted to $1.84 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $1.41 per diluted share in the same period a year ago.

Revenue totalled $9.49 billion for the quarter, up from $8.36 billion in the same quarter last year.

Scotiabank’s provision for credit losses for the quarter amounted to $1.04 billion, down from $1.05 billion a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $1.88 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $1.63 a year earlier.

The average analyst estimate had been for a profit of $1.73 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

