S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading Wednesday, U.S. stock markets also rise

TORONTO — Strength in the battery metal and financial sectors helped Canada’s main stock index move higher in late-morning trading on Wednesday, while U.S. stock markets were also up.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 87.11 points at 28,426.99

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 126.72 points at 45,544.79. The S&P 500 index was up 12.60 points at 6,478.54, while the Nasdaq composite was up 31.60 points at 21,575.87.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.33 cents US compared with 72.27 cents US on Tuesday.

The October crude oil contract was up 57 cents US at US$63.82 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$5.50 at US$3,438.50 an ounce.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.