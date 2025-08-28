Canada records a bump in job vacancies

Canada recorded a bump in job vacancies to 492,000, partially offsetting the cumulative decline recorded in May and April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

In June, Canada recorded a bump in job vacancies to 492,000, partially offsetting the cumulative decline recorded in May and April (-37,100; -7.2 per cent).

Year over year, job vacancies declined by 59,200 (-10.7 per cent) in June, Statistics Canada reported.

Construction was the only sector to record a significant monthly change in the number of job vacancies.

Job vacancies in construction increase in June

Job vacancies in construction increased by 4,600 (+13.1 per cent) to 39,500, partially offsetting the decline in May (-5,400;-13.4 per cent).

The job vacancy rate in construction was 3.2 per cent in June, up from 2.9 per cent in May but down 0.4 percentage points from June 2024 (3.6 per cent).

Average weekly earnings increase

Average weekly earnings were up 3.7 per cent to $1,302 in June year-over-year following a 3.3 per cent increase in May. Month over month, average weekly earnings were up 0.7 per cent in June.