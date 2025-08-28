CIBC reports third-quarter profit rose to $2.10 billion, revenue also up

TORONTO — CIBC reported a third-quarter profit of $2.10 billion, up from $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year.
The bank says the profit amounted to $2.15 per share for the quarter ending July 31, up from $1.82 per share last year.
Revenue totalled $7.25 billion, up from $6.60 billion.
The bank’s provisions for credit loss totalled $559 million, up from $483 million last year.
On an adjusted basis, CIBC says it earned $2.16 per share, up from $1.93 per share last year.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.00 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025
