Desjardins Group to acquire Guardian Capital in $1.67B take-private deal

A Caisse Desjardins branch is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

MONTREAL — Desjardins Group says it is acquiring global investment management company Guardian Capital Group Limited for around $1.67 billion or $68 per share.

Desjardins says it will take the publicly traded company private.

The deal, which is subject to court, shareholder and regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

Desjardins says the deal will bring together the strengths of Desjardins Global Asset Management and Guardian to form an organization with $280 billion in assets.

It follows the acquisition of Guardian’s life insurance, mutual fund and investment distribution networks, which closed in 2023.

Desjardins Group president and chief executive Guy Cormier says that by combining the company’s strengths with Guardian, it is “building a leading platform with the scale, capabilities, and reach to serve investors in Canada and around the world.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2025.