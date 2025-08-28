EQB reports lower Q3 adjusted net income, raises dividend

A sign is displayed outside the headquarters of EQ Bank, a subsidiary of Equitable Group Inc, is seen in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

TORONTO — EQB Inc. reported adjusted net income of $80.3 million during the third quarter, marking a 32 per cent decline from the previous year.

The owner of EQ Bank says its adjusted net interest income came in at $254 million, down six per cent from the same period a year earlier.

EQB says its adjusted revenue came in at $310 million during the quarter, down five per cent on an annual basis.

The Toronto-based firm says its diluted earnings per share came in at $1.90.

EQB also raised its dividend by 17 per cent year-over-year to 55 cents per share.

Marlene Lenarduzzi, who acted as interim president and CEO during the period, says in a press release that it was a difficult quarter for EQB as it mourned the loss of former CEO Andrew Moor.

Moor died unexpectedly in June at the age of 65.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.

