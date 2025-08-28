EU to scrap tariffs on U.S. goods to pave way for lower car duties

U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen shake hands after reaching a trade deal at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

BRUSSELS — The European Commission proposed on Thursday removing duties on imported U.S. industrial goods in return for reduced U.S. tariffs on European cars, a key part of the trade agreement the EU and the United States struck last month.

The proposals mark the EU’s first step in enacting the framework agreement between U.S. President Donald Trump and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on July 27, which saw the EU accept a broad 15 per cent tariff to avoid a damaging trade war.

The United States agreed to reduce its tariffs on cars built in the European Union to 15 per cent from 27.5 per cent from the first day of the month in which the EU’s legislative proposal was presented - meaning now from Aug. 1.

The agreement ended conflict between the world’s two largest trading and investment partners, although it is an asymmetric deal, with Brussels required to cut its duties and buy more U.S. energy products while Washington retains tariffs on 70 per cent of EU exports.

Trump has periodically railed against the European Union, saying in February that it was “formed to screw the United States” and has been critical of the U.S. merchandise trade deficit with the EU, which in 2024 amounted to $235 billion.

EU governments have broadly said they accept the deal as the lesser of evils, mindful that Trump was otherwise set to impose 30% tariffs on almost all imported EU goods.

The impact of removing industrial goods tariffs may in fact be modest, with two-thirds already tariff-free. The average EU rate for U.S. goods is 1.35 per cent, according to economic think tank Bruegel, although the EU does charge 10 per cent for cars.

The EU proposals also include farm produce concessions, such as zero tariffs on potatoes, reduced rates for tomatoes and quotas with zero or low tariffs for pork, cocoa and pizza.

It has excluded beef, poultry, rice and ethanol.

“We are protecting our defensive interests there. What we are giving are commitments that are certainly meaningful, but at the same time, I would observe that are not very costly for us today,” a Commission official said, adding that other G7 countries had already liberalized trade with the EU.

The EU’s legislative proposal will need to be approved by a majority of the EU’s 27 members and by the European Parliament, which could take several weeks.

Proponents of the deal recognize that increased U.S. tariffs remain, but point to a unique arrangement for the European Union whereby pre-existing U.S. duties, such as 2.5 per cent for cars and up to 20 per cent for cheeses, are not added to the broad 15 per cent rate.

Some products, including aircraft, cork and generic drugs are exempt from the 15 per cent tariff, but steel, aluminum and copper are stuck at 50 per cent.

The agreement makes little mention of digital services. However, Trump on Monday threatened additional tariffs on all countries with digital taxes or regulations.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop;Editing by Helen Popper and Susan Fenton)