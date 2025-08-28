Stocks hold steady on Wall Street as earnings roll in

Options trader Chris Dattolo, center, works with colleagues on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK — Stocks held relatively steady near their record highs as investors pored over a mixed batch of earnings reports from big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2 per cent in early trading Thursday, adding to the all-time high it set a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.3 per cent.

Spam maker Hormel fell sharply after reporting earnings that fell short of Wall Street’s forecasts and cutting its outlook for the year.

Treasury yields were flat in the bond market following some mixed reports on the economy. European and Asian markets were mixed.

Teresa Cerojano, The Associated Press