BRP says Q2 profit rose from last year despite trade war uncertainty

VALCOURT — BRP Inc. says its latest quarter delivered results that were better than expected in the current macroeconomic context after the company took a wait-and-see approach to consumer behaviour during the ongoing trade war.
The Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker says its second-quarter profit amounted to $161 million or 79 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31.
The result compared with a profit of $42 million or 55 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.89 billion compared with $1.81 billion a year prior.
On a normalized basis, BRP says it earned 92 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with a normalized profit of $1.02 per diluted share a year ago.
Outgoing president and chief executive José Boisjoli says the company expects a solid second half of the year due its “comprehensive product portfolio, leaner inventory position, and solid dealer network.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2025.