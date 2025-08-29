BRP says Q2 profit rose from last year despite trade war uncertainty

BRP Inc. says its latest quarter delivered results that were better than expected in the current macroeconomic context after the company took a wait-and-see approach to consumer behaviour during the ongoing trade war. Signage is seen on the offices of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. (BRP) in Montreal, Monday, March 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

VALCOURT — BRP Inc. says its latest quarter delivered results that were better than expected in the current macroeconomic context after the company took a wait-and-see approach to consumer behaviour during the ongoing trade war.

The Ski-Doo and Sea-Doo maker says its second-quarter profit amounted to $161 million or 79 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31.

The result compared with a profit of $42 million or 55 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.89 billion compared with $1.81 billion a year prior.

On a normalized basis, BRP says it earned 92 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with a normalized profit of $1.02 per diluted share a year ago.

Outgoing president and chief executive José Boisjoli says the company expects a solid second half of the year due its “comprehensive product portfolio, leaner inventory position, and solid dealer network.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2025.