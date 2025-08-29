U.S. oil production hit record high in June, EIA says

An undated photo provided by the Department of Energy shows crude oil pipes at the Bryan Mound site near Freeport, Texas. (Department of Energy via AP, File)

HOUSTON — U.S. crude oil production hit a record high in June, the Energy Information Administration said on Friday, rising 133,000 barrels per day to 13.58 million bpd.

Product supplied of crude and petroleum products in the U.S., a proxy for demand, rose 684,000 bpd in June to its highest since October 2024, at 21 million bpd.

Gasoline demand rose 205,000 bpd in June to 9.23 million bpd, its highest since July 2024, while jet fuel demand hit its highest since August 2018 over the same period, gaining 84,000 bpd to 1.85 million bpd.

