ADF Group signs deal to buy Quebec-based Groupe LAR for $19 million

The logo of ADF Group Inc. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - ADF Group Inc.

TERREBONNE — Steel structure company ADF Group Inc. says it has signed a deal to buy Quebec-based Groupe LAR Inc. for $19 million in cash and shares.

LAR Group was established in 1942 and is focused on the design, manufacture and installation of mechanically welded steel structures for the hydroelectricity market.

It also offers customized overhead crane solutions for heavy industry.

Under the deal, ADF will pay $15 million in cash and issue 449,944 subordinate voting shares of the company.

ADF chair and chief executive Jean Paschini says the deal will create significant synergies and help diversify ADF’s offerings.

ADF has fabrication plants and paint shops in Canada and the U.S. as well as a construction division in the U.S., which specializes in the installation of steel structures and other related products.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025.