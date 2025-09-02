S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also fall

The exterior of the TMX is seen in Toronto, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in technology and base metal stocks, while U.S. markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 41.36 points at 28,523.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 466.79 points at 45,078.09. The S&P 500 index was down 84.82 points at 6,375.44, while the Nasdaq composite was down 349.13 points at 21,106.42.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.48 cents US compared with 72.77 cents US on Friday.

The October crude oil contract was up US$1.26 at US$65.27 per barrel.

The December gold contract was up US$62.80 at US$3,578.90 an ounce.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025.