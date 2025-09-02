Telus signs deal to acquire full ownership of Telus Digital

The Telus offices are seen in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

VANCOUVER — Telus Corp. has signed a deal to acquire the shares of Telus International (Cda) Inc. it does not already own for a total of US$539 million, reversing its move to spin the business off in 2021.

Under the agreement, Telus will pay US$4.50 per share of the company which operates under the name Telus Digital and provides IT services and customer service to global clients.

The purchase price is payable in cash or Telus shares with a limit on the number of shares available under the offer.

Telus International went public in 2021 with an initial public offering of US$25 per share.

Telus says the offer is supported by Riel B.V., Telus Digital’s largest minority shareholder with 31.0 per cent of the outstanding subordinate voting shares and 7.5 per cent of the multiple voting shares.

The transaction values Telus Digital’s equity at about US$1.3 billion, based on 114.3 million outstanding subordinate voting shares and 164.4 million outstanding multiple voting shares. Telus owns 6.0 per cent of the subordinate voting shares and 92.5 per cent the multiple voting shares.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025.