Alimentation Couche-Tard earns US$786.1M in Q1 after pulling Seven & i Holdings bid

A Couche-Tard sign is seen in Montreal, Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

LAVAL — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says its net earnings attributable to shareholders came in at US$782.5 million for the the three months ended July 20.

That compares with US$790.8 million during the first quarter a year ago.

The Laval, Que.-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported earnings per diluted share at 78 cents US, a six-per-cent drop from 83 cents US a year earlier.

Couche-Tard reported revenue of US$17.3 billion during the first quarter, down five per year-over-year.

CEO Alex Miller says the company reported positive same-store sales, including in its U.S. market for the first time in several quarters.

Couche-Tard’s latest earnings came after the company pulled its proposal to buy the parent company of rival 7-Eleven in July after courting Seven & i Holdings Co. for nearly a year.

