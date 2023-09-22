Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton is stepping away from politics, Premier Doug Ford's office confirmed Friday.

McNaughton is the third minister to resign from Ford's cabinet this month, though his departure appears to be unrelated to the unfolding Greenbelt development scandal.

In a statement, Ford said McNaughton made the decision to take a job in the private sector “based on what is best for him and his family at this point in his life and career.”

“I’m very grateful for Monte’s work as a key member of our team, both as minister of infrastructure and, more recently, minister of labour, immigration, training, and skills development,” Ford said.

The high-profile resignation comes a day after Ford announced his government would reverse its controversial plans to carve up the province’s Greenbelt and develop housing.

In August, Ontario’s auditor general found that the decision-making process regarding the Greenbelt “favoured certain developers” whose 15 land sites on the protected green space could have seen a more than an $8.3 billion increase in value.

Ontario’s minister of public and business service delivery, Kaleed Rasheed, and Ontario’s housing minister, Steve Clark, resigned from their cabinet positions in the fallout of the Greenbelt development plans.

While Clark is still in the Progressive Conservative caucus, Rasheed will sit as an independent but will have an opportunity to return if the integrity commissioner clears him, Ford said.

In response to the latest resignation, Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles said Ford's government is in "complete and utter disarray," calling the PCs "fractured after lurching from scandal to scandal."

The Ontario legislature is set to return for the fall sitting on Monday, but Ford has not yet announced an expected cabinet shuffle in the wake of McNaughton and Rasheed's departure.

Elected in 2011, McNaughton served as the MPP for Lambton—Kent—Middlesex and was appointed as infrastructure minister in 2018.

McNaughton was assigned the labour file in 2019 and was “instrumental” in the Progressive Conservative government’s plan to put workers “at the centre of Ontario’s economy and unprecedented growth,” Ford said.