Toronto police say a Montreal man is wanted in connection with an assault investigation in east Toronto.

On Saturday, just after 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a call for an assault in the Don Valley Parkway South and the Bayview and Bloor ramp area. Police allege a woman was assaulted by a man she knew.

Police are looking for 36-year-old Guerdy Philistin in connection with the assault. Officers describe Philistin as six-foot-two, 165 pounds, and last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Philistin is known to drive a blue 2012 Chevrolet Cruz with the Ontario licence plate FSF6660, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.