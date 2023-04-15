A Montreal man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in east Toronto has been arrested, police say.

On Saturday, just after 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a call for an assault in the Don Valley Parkway South and the Bayview and Bloor ramp area.

Police allege a woman was assaulted by a man she knew.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Guerdy Philistin and released his photo in an effort to locate and arrest him.

More than five hours after police issued the news release, they announced that Philistin had been found and taken into custody.

He has been charged with assault and breach of probation.

Police continue to ask anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.