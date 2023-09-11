

The Canadian Press





Montreal police say they are investigating allegations that an Ontario man accused of sending lethal substances to people who later took their own lives also sent those chemicals to Montreal residents.

Police say in a news release today that they suspect Kenneth Law, 57, sent kits containing sodium nitrite to addresses in Montreal.

Law currently faces 14 charges of counselling and aiding suicide in Ontario.

Police have alleged that the Mississauga, Ont., man operated several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self harm, shipping them to people in more than 40 countries.

British police have said they identified 232 people in the United Kingdom, 88 of whom died, who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly linked to Law.

Law is next scheduled to appear in a Newmarket, Ont., court in relation to the Ontario charges on Sept. 27.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2023.