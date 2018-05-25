

The Canadian Press





A day after Doug Ford faced accusations of selling bogus party memberships, his Ontario Progressive Conservatives say they will announce revelations of anti-Semitism within the New Democrats.

Ford attributes the accusations brought forward by the Liberals yesterday to a desperate attempt by the governing party to hang on to office in the June 7 election.

He did not deny the authenticity of an audio recording backing up the claims, but he did deny paying for anyone else's membership.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, whose campaign event today will be a morning announcement at an east-end Toronto school, said Ford has a lot to answer for.

Ford also has a single campaign event on his schedule today, also in Toronto.

Kathleen Wynne has five campaign stops that will take her from Toronto, to the communities of Port Dover, Oakville, and Mississauga, before she speaks at an event tonight in Brampton.