

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Police in Halton Region have laid additional charges against a personal support worker accused of stealing from seniors in their care.

The new charges were laid after two new alleged victims came forward.

It’s alleged the worker used the first victim’s credit card to make four purchases and stole items from their home.

A second victim reported that cash and a ring were stolen while the suspect was working at their residence.

Police say the incidents occurred between June and July of this year.

Sarah Taylor Mackenzie, of Burlington, has been charged with fraud under $5000, two counts of theft under $5000, and unauthorized use of credit card data.

The 25-year-old was first charged in connection with similar allegations back in October.

“Halton residents who have personal support workers into their homes should be aware of their personal support worker’s identity, and have a detailed schedule from the agency providing care,” police wrote in a news release. “All valuables and financial items should be properly secured.”