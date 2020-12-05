Fourteen more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at a Brampton long-term care home that is dealing with an outbreak.

There are now 59 active infections at Hawthorn Woods Care Community, up from the 45 cases reported on Wednesday. Three residents have died.

Meanwhile, there are 25 active cases among staff members. The 160-bed facility located in the area of Goreway Drive and Humberwest Parkway has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak since Oct. 31.

The increase of cases at the facility over the past few days has caused concern to many loved ones of the residents.

Sienna Living, which operates the home, said it is working with Peel Public Health and William Osler Health System to protect residents.

“The residence has added several additional steps to protect residents and team members, including deep cleaning with a specialized machine and IPAC audits. The residence is fully staffed and is being supported by a nurse practitioner and physician,” the company said in a statement.

Sienna Living said families are provided with up-to-date information, including actions they are taking to control the spread of COVID-19.

“We want to assure families that the team meets multiple times a day to assess and respond to the situation continuously. We are monitoring our PPE supplies, staffing ratios and results of all COVID-19 tests daily to ensure our response is proactive,” the company said.

In a statement to CP24, the Ministry of Long-Term Care said they just completed an inspection of the home and will determine their next actions.

“We want to reassure the residents and families of Hawthorn Woods that we are taking their concerns very seriously. We continue to work with Peel Public Health to assist the home in managing the outbreak,” the ministry said.

“The home continues to have a good supply of PPE and is onboarding new staff daily.”

Peel Public Health said they are actively monitoring the situation at the home and working with the management to control the outbreak.

There are currently 107 active outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in long-term care homes across the province.