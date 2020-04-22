Two more COVID-19 deaths have been reported at an Etobicoke long-term care home, bringing the total number of virus-related deaths at the facility to 36.

Eatonville Care Centre confirmed Wednesday that two more residents infected with the virus have died. The facility, located near The East Mall and Burnhamthorpe Road, has the most COVID-19 deaths in long-term care homes in the city.

The facility said three new registered nurses from the Toronto Central Local Health Integration Network have joined their staff to help the management of residents.

“We continue to work in close collaboration with Toronto Public Health to ensure new directives and ongoing protocols are successfully implemented. These measures continue to include isolating all residents, in-room meal services and checking residents for symptoms at least twice daily.

“Eatonville Care Centre staff continue to follow enhanced cleaning measures, along with screening at the start and end of their shift and the mandate to wear personal protective equipment at all times in the home,” the facility said.

Altamont Care Community has four more COVID-19 deaths, according to data from the city. Twenty-eight people, including a health-care worker, at that Scarborough long-term care home have now died from the virus.

Meanwhile, 12 COVID-19 deaths have been reported at the West Park Long-Term Care Centre. The facility, located in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Scarlett Road, has 35 residents and 29 staff members who have tested positive for the virus.

The city is monitoring more than 40 long-term care homes with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Toronto’s medical officer of health said although the city has appeared to flatten the curve, cases and deaths continue to occur in nursing homes.

“This is very concerning,” Dr. Eileen de Villa said. “In order to turn the tide in these settings, not only will they need to implement outbreak control measures, but we will also need to keep our public health measures in place throughout our community.”

De Villa said the city is not yet in a position to be easing public health measures on a large scale.

“We need to see better control over the virus in our community before we can take these steps,” she said.

As of Wednesday, Toronto has a total of 4,069 COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths.

Of those deaths, 139 were reported in institutional settings that include long-term care homes, retirement homes, and hospitals.