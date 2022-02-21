Residents at Ontario long-term care homes can now receive general visitors—as long as they are vaccinated—and take part in day programs.

Further COVID-19 public health measures were lifted on Monday that allow more people to visit residents of long-term care homes. Previously, the only people who were allowed to visit Ontario facilities were designated caregivers.

Earlier this month, the provincial government increased the number of people who could receive this designation to four.

But as of Feb. 21, anyone aged five or older who has been at least double vaccinated will be able to visit residents. There is no need to be designated as a caregiver.

However, there are still some limitations—only three people, including caregivers, will be able to visit at a single time.

The province is also allowing residents, regardless of vaccination status, to go on day trips. Day programs, including entertainment and external personal care services, will also resume.

Capacity for those activities will remain capped at 10 participants, officials said.

Residents who have received three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will also be allowed overnight absences.

On March 14, the majority of those restrictions will lift. General visitors under the age of five—who cannot yet be vaccinated—will be allowed to enter long-term care homes. Residents will be allowed to see four people at a time.

And all residents, regardless of vaccination status, will be allowed to enjoy overnight social visits.

As it stands, there are no plans to remove vaccination mandates for eligible visitors, caregivers or staff; although this could potentially change. Caregivers working in long-term care homes were previously told they had to provide proof of being fully vaccinated or a medical exemption by Feb. 22.