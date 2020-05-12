

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford says that he will have “more good news to share” on Thursday as the province continues to loosen some of the restrictions put into place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Ford made the comment during his daily briefing at Queen’s Park.

It comes on the heels of the province permitting more businesses to reopen, including garden centres and hardware stores. The province also began allowing all other retail stores to open for curbside pickup only on Monday.

“On Thursday we will share more good news,” Ford said. “More good news about getting people to work, more good news about opening more places and getting paychecks out the door and more good news about slowly getting back to normal.”

Ford did not provide specifics about Thursday’s announcement but he did say that the province “will be reopening more low-risk workplaces, seasonal businesses and essential services” as part of its “next stage of reopening.”

He said that while the province still has a “long ways to go” in the battle against COVID-19, there are now “many reasons to be hopeful.”

“If we stay the course we will soon be ready to take the next step and now is the time to prepare,” he said.