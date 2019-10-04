

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Schools in Durham and Halton are now among a growing number of GTA schools that will close if education workers go on strike on Monday.

The Durham District School Board, the Durham Catholic District School Board, and the Halton Catholic District School Board confirmed Friday that they would not be able to safely operate if the 55,000 members represented by The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) withdraw their services next week.

The news comes one day after both the Catholic and public school boards in Toronto, as well as the Peel Region District School Board, the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board, and the Catholic and public boards in York Region all confirmed they would shutter schools if education workers walk off the job.

The Halton District School Board said the only CUPE members it employs are custodians and as a result, schools will be open on Monday if a strike goes ahead.

CUPE announced earlier this week that it would escalate its work-to-rule campaign to a full strike if a deal could not be reached this weekend.

CUPE and the province are back at the negotiation table today and contract talks are expected to continue this weekend.

The union said Thursday that there are several major issues outstanding, including issues regarding sick leave and recent cuts to funding.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce told CP24 Thursday that he felt the province got “so close” to reaching a deal last Sunday, and he doesn’t understand how the labour disruption escalated so quickly.

In a news release issued Friday, CUPE said as of 4:30 p.m., both sides have agreed to suspend public communications regarding "the substance and process of negotiations" as the bargaining continues.