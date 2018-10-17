

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Incumbents are squaring off in close races across the city ahead of the Toronto Municipal Election, according to another round of poll data released by Mainstreet Research.

In the polls, which were released Wednesday, Mainstreet Research found that John Campbell and Stephen Holyday are in a statistical tie in Etobicoke Centre while Maria Augimeri and James Pasternak are tied in York Centre.

Campbell, according to the poll, is currently leading Holyday by 2.1 per cent while Augimeri has a three per cent lead over Pasternak.

"The ward races are the ones to be looking at on election night," Quito Maggi, president and CEO of Mainstreet Research, said in his analysis accompanying the poll.

"Both Augimeri's lead over Pasternak and Campbell's edge over Holyday are within the margin of error, and like many other council races, are both too close to call."

Maggi said the mayoral race is not shaping up to be much of a “horserace.”

“It looks like all the action on election night will be in the wards," Maggi noted. "Six of the ten races we have polled in the last week will come down to the wire in our estimation."

In Toronto-Danforth, Mainstreet says incumbent Paula Fletcher is leading council colleague Maria Fragadakis by 14.3 per cent.

"The surprise here is that this is one race where an incumbent is significantly behind another incumbent," Maggi said.

The new polls were conducted between Oct. 14 and Oct.15.

On Tuesday, Mainstreet released poll data that showed councillors Joe Mihevc and Josh Matlow in a statistical tie in Toronto St. Paul’s as well as Gary Crawford and Michelle Holland-Berardinetti in Scarborough Southwest.

The municipal election will be held on Oct. 22.