Police are appealing to the public for more information about an attempted murder in Grimsby on Sunday.

A suspect has been brought into custody. Police say the victim in this incident, a woman, is in stable condition and continues to recover from serious injuries.

Police are appealing to the public to determine how the accused, Allan Timko, traveled to the location of the attack or who he may have been with. Detectives have learned he was at a residence on Lincoln Avenue just south of King Street in Lincoln (Beamsville) at 7:40 a.m. on May 13. The investigation has also revealed that Timko was on foot in the neighbourhood near the site of the attack at approximately 9:40 a.m. on May 13.

Timko, 70, is white with grey hair and glasses. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans and carrying a large green backpack.

Timko appeared in court virtually earlier today, where he was charged with aggravated assault. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the alleged incident outlined above is asked to contact Niagara police.