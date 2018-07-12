

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An increased number of police officers will be out across the city today as a result of an “unconfirmed, uncorroborated piece of information” relating to the Greater Toronto Area, Toronto police said Thursday.

In a tweet, the Toronto Police Service said they are “responding” to the information but would not provide further details.

The surge in officers will be particularly felt in the downtown core, police noted.

Police cruisers were seen parked Thursday morning around a number of downtown landmarks, including the Rogers Centre, Scotiabank Arena, and the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Officers with the Emergency Task Force were also spotted near the corner of Bremner Boulevard and Lower Simcoe Street.

Mayor John Tory's office said the mayor was "briefed" about the situation by Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders this morning.

"He will be continuing to monitor the situation," the mayor's office said in a statement. "We have no further comment at this time and all questions should be directed to Toronto Police."

The Ontario premier's office also released a statement Thursday, saying they are aware of the "reported potential threat."

"While the information is unsubstantiated, the Premier has been briefed by the Provincial Security Advisor and is actively monitoring the situation," the statement read. "Our officials remain in close contact with federal and municipal security partners."

There are no service disruptions on the TTC or GO Transit as a result of the incident.

The RCMP said the information is being investigated by the Toronto Police Service and the RCMP is not involved at this point in time.

The Peel Regional Police Service told CP24 they have not been contacted by Toronto police and the situation “does not involve” them.

Durham Regional Police said they have also not been in contact with Toronto police.

Police are expected to provide an update at 11:30 a.m. at Bobbie Rosenfeld Park, located near Bremner Boulevard, west of Lower Simcoe Street.