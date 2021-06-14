

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- More Ontarians will be able to book an accelerated second dose of COVID-19 vaccine starting today.

Those who received a first jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine can now book their second shot after eight weeks.

The Ontario government had previously set a minimum wait time of 12 weeks for people who took a first dose of AstraZeneca.

They can choose whether to get a second dose of AstraZeneca, or switch to an mRNA vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

People who live in regions where the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading and who received their first shot on or before May 9 can also now make an appointment for their second dose.

The strategy is focused on Toronto, Peel, Halton, Porcupine, Waterloo, York and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph.

The government is also encouraging unvaccinated residents in those areas to get a shot.