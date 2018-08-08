

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





More wet weather is on the way today after heavy rain wreaked havoc on the city Tuesday night, flooding streets and basements and even trapping two people inside a flooded elevator.

Environment Canada says parts of North York and the downtown core saw between 50 to 75 millimetres of rainfall in a two to three-hour period last night.

Streets, vehicles, and basements quickly became submerged in water as the downpour began.

It was a scary night for two men rescued from a flooded elevator in the basement of a building near Alliance Avenue and Rockcliffe Boulevard, in the area of Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue.

In a tweet published overnight, Toronto police said the two were trapped in an elevator filled with water that was approximately six-feet high.

Speaking to CP24 at the building on Wednesday morning, a tenant who claims to know the two men who were trapped said the pair headed down to the parking garage to check on their vehicles.

“They didn’t know there was already water in the basement. When the elevator hit the basement, the electrics all went out, the doors locked shut… the hatch at the top of the elevator was bolted at the top,” he said.

“So these guys are trying to get help, they can’t get cell coverage. Eventually by hammering the hell out of the top of the elevator, they opened a bit of a dent where they got cell coverage and called 911.”

Police said when officers arrived on scene, the pair only had about one foot left of air space.

Police told The Canadian Press that the two officers who first responded to the call found a crowbar, swam to the elevator, and pried open the doors to rescue the men.

The men reportedly managed to keep their heads above water by standing on the handrails inside the elevator.

The Toronto Police Service’s marine unit was also called in to rescue occupants inside flooded vehicles in the area of Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard.

Downtown landmarks, including Scotiabank Arena, Union Station, and the Rogers Centre, also experienced flooding on Tuesday night.

From 7AM yesterday through 7AM today, @Toronto_Fire crews responded to 714 separate emergency calls. That is a 131% increase over the 3 year average “norm”. Thanks to all our crews and amazing dispatch professionals for their extraordinary work last night! @TPFFA — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) August 8, 2018

TTC service impacted by flooding

The TTC says flooding has forced the transit agency to suspend service between Finch West and Wilson stations this morning. Shuttle buses are running.

Some surface routes were also impacted by high water levels, including the 504 King streetcar.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins says GO Transit trains and the UP Express are back up and running after suspensions last night due to flooding.

Union Station was one of the hardest hit by the rain on Tuesday night. Travellers posted videos and photos of water rushing through the station but the area had been drained and dried by this morning.

Meanwhile, Toronto Pearson International Airport said operations are “running well” this morning after the storm.

They are encouraging travellers to check their airline status for any impacted flights.

Billy Bishop, located on the waterfront of Toronto Islands, did not fare as well.

By 11 p.m., Environment Canada had reported that 64.3 millimetres of rain had fallen at the downtown airport.

A Twitter user posted a video at around the same time showing vehicles trying to navigate flood waters at the airport’s mainland parking lot.

The airport says that the weather may impact operations today and asked its customers to check their flight status for updates.

At the height of the rain storm, 16,000 Toronto Hydro customers were without power but on Wednesday morning, that number had dropped to 50.

Mallory Cunnington, a spokesperson for the utility company, said there are two isolated issues— one in the area of River Street, Queen Street East, and Gerrard Street, and the other near Davenport Road and Symington Avenue.

"Both of them are around the same cause. We did see a lot of flooding, all the water in the city. We have crews on site for both of them. Now with these types of outages, when we see flooded equipment, especially in our underground network, it does take a lot of time to get that water out," she said.

"So please be prepared if customers are in that area and their power is still out, know that we are doing everything we can but it could be an extended power outage."

George Brown's waterfront campus is closed today due to "extensive flooding" on the lower levels and main floor, the school confirmed.

Although a weather advisory previously issued by Environment Canada has now ended, more rain is expected in Toronto today.

Mayor John Tory said he is in touch with police, hydro, and transit officials to stay updated on the situation.