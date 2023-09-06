More than 10,000 traffic charges were laid in Ontario over the Labour Day weekend, officers from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) shared in a Wednesday press release.

According to police, a number of fatal incidents occurred on roads, waterways and trails over the long weekend, resulting in the deaths of six people. Three people, including two motorcyclists, were killed in separate road collisions. Two people were killed as the result of a capsized motorboat, and one was killed in an off-road vehicle collision.

More than 10,000 traffic-related charges were laid between Friday afternoon and Monday night, police say. Nearly 5,900 of those charges were for speeding, while close to 140 were for stunt driving.

A whopping 458 charges were laid for not wearing a seatbelt in a motor vehicle.

Anyone who witnesses unsafe driving or marine activity is encouraged to contact the OPP.