

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - More than 100,000 people across Quebec spent a second night without power after high winds and freezing rain on Monday left ice accumulated on trees and knocked down power lines.

As of 6 a.m. local time Wednesday, Hydro-Quebec's website says 109,150 customers are still without power, most of them in the Lanaudiere, Basses-Laurentides and Laval regions north of Montreal.

The utility says more than 313,000 customers were in the dark at the height of the outage of Monday.

It says more than 500 crews have been "doing their best to restore power as soon as possible," but without a break in the weather some areas may not see their service restored until Thursday.

Speaking in Quebec City on Tuesday, the province's public safety minister said winds and snow were creating problems for the Hydro-Quebec crews dispatched to hard-hit regions.

Still, Genevieve Guilbault told reporters "the vast majority" of customers should get their lights back on early Wednesday.