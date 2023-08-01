Police are making a public appeal for information after someone stole 13 golf carts from a course south of London sometime overnight.

Ontario Provincial Police were dispatched to Belmont Golf Course in Central Elgin just after 5 a.m. for reports of a theft.

Once on scene officers determined that an unknown individual or individuals accessed the property during the overnight hours and proceeded to steal 13 EZ Go, gas powered golf carts with an estimated value of more than $100,000.

Police are appealing to area residents who have video surveillance or witnessed anything suspicious to contact investigators.

“The investigation is continuing,” police said in a news release.

So far no description of the suspect or suspects has been released.