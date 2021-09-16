Ontario’s publicly funded school boards reported more than 100 new COVID-19 cases among staff and students on Thursday as the total number of active infections surpassed 500.

The Ministry of Education says that there were 109 new school-related cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus confirmed over the last 24 hours.

That includes 98 student cases, eight staff cases and three unspecified cases.

The latest tally is down from the 168 new cases reported one day prior but is otherwise the highest number of new cases reported in any single 24-hour period so far this school year.

In fact, since students returned to the classroom in most boards last week there has been a steady rise in the number of positive cases among staff and students, though it is unclear whether that could be a product of increased testing volumes and policies requiring that some symptomatic students test negative before returning to the classroom.

Ontario’s labs processed more than 34,000 tests on Wednesday, which was the highest number in any single 24-hour period since early June. It also processed more than 33,000 tests on Tuesday.

Only one school has been closed

The 109 new school-related cases reported on Thursday accounted for roughly 12.6 per cent of Ontario’s overall caseload, which is an increase from the previous day when they accounted for roughly eight per cent of cases.

The ministry says that there are now cases at 348 schools but only one of them – St. Joseph’s High School in Windsor – has been closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

However, there are other dozens of classes at other schools that have been switched to remote learning as a precaution following the detection of positive cases.

Four of the new cases reported on Thursday were in the Toronto District School Board while three were in the Toronto Catholic District School Board.

The Peel District School Board reported a total of 14 confirmed cases and 13 closed classrooms.