There will be more than $100 million in top prizes up for grabs in Friday’s Lotto Max draw after nobody held the winning numbers for a $70 million jackpot once again.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says that two MAXMILLIONS prizes for $1 million were awarded in Tuesday’s draw, one of which was sold in Mississauga and the other of which was sold in Kingston.

But the big jackpot was not awarded and will remain at $70 million until someone matches all seven winning numbers.

The prize reached a maximum value of $70 million on July 23.

Since then, the number of MAXMILLIONS prizes available have continued to increase.

The OLG says that there will be an estimated 37 MAXMILLIONS prizes up for grabs on Friday, along with the $70 million jackpot.

That will push the total value of top prizing available for Friday’s draw up to a staggering $107 million.