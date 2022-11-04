Thousands of GO Transit workers will hit the picket lines on Monday after rejecting the latest offer from Metrolinx.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1587, representing 2,200 station attendants, bus operators, maintenance workers, transit safety officers and office personnel, said 81 per cent of its members voted against the transit agency’s proposal and instead agreed to strike.

“Our members have made it utterly clear. We will not accept a deal unless it addresses our primary concern, which is contracting out,” ATU Local 1587 president Rob Cormier said in a statement.

“These basic protections against contracting out are the norm at every other transit agency in our region to ensure that experienced, workers are on the job to ensure the safety of the buses. Without these protections, Metrolinx can contract to outside companies.”

Workers initially planned to strike on Oct. 31, but it was pushed back so the union could present Metrolinx’s offer to its members.

They have been without a contract since June. Despite the transit agency and the union meeting months before the agreement expired, the parties had failed to produce a new deal, leading to union members voting in favour of a strike mandate in August.

“We have had enough - starting Monday, we will walk the picket lines until we reach an agreement that protects job security for our current and future members,” Cormier said.

“However, we remain committed to meeting with Metrolinx to reach a deal that addresses our concerns and other issues to ensure a safe and reliable transit system for our riders.”

Speaking to CP24 Friday afternoon, Cormier said the union has booked a hotel, hoping to get a new deal with Metrolinx this weekend and avert the strike.

“We plan to work all weekend. We want to get a deal for our members. Our last resort is to go on strike,” Cormier said.

He added that if the strike proceeds, it is likely that there will be no GO buses running on Monday as about 700 of its members are bus operators.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx confirmed that Monday's strike would only affect GO buses and would not impact GO trains.

- with files from Joshua Freeman