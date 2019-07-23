

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Five arrests have been made and more than 20 luxury vehicles have been seized following a joint forces investigation into a rash of vehicle thefts.

The investigation, dubbed Project Baijin, was led by Peel Regional Police but also involved Halton Regional Police, York Regional Police, the Canadian Border Services Agency and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada.

Few details are known about the investigation at this point; however Peel police say that they will be holding a news conference on Wednesday morning to provide additional information.

That press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Peel Regional Police headquarters in Mississauga.

Police Chief Chris McCord will be on hand to speak with reporters.