More than 250 people have been killed in land and water collisions so far this year, the Ontario Provincial Police says.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says 259 people in the province have lost their lives on the roads, trails and waterways since January, including 19 fatalities last week alone.

“We often talk about the leading causes of death and injury on our highways- distracted driving, aggressive driving, impaired driving and people not wearing their seatbelts or safety equipment,” Schmidt said in a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday. “I can tell you every single one of those categories is up when we compare our fatal statistics last year to this year.”

259 people killed this year in collisions on the roads, waterways and trails.

Schmidt says speeding is “the number one killer” in motor vehicle crashes across the province.

There has also been a 300 per cent increase in bicycle fatalities so far this year compared to 2021, with eight cyclists dead compared to only two in the same period last year.

Schmidt is urging the public to not speed and wear necessary safety equipment that could save their lives.

“Please obey the speed limit, drive safely and responsibly, share the road, never drive impaired, wear all your safety equipment, whether that's your helmet, your seatbelt or your life jacket, and just pay attention to what's happening around you,” he said.

Police are encouraging anyone who sees dangerous driving on the roads or waterways to contact them at *OPP or 911.